Lough Swilly Railway limited-edition 70th Anniversary Badge is launched

The railway opened in 1853 and closed in 1953, with the Swilly Bus Company continuing until 2014.

It operated 99 miles of railway using the largest steam locomotives on any Irish narrow gauge.

To commemorate this special event, Donegal Railway Museum have commissioned a limited edition 70th Anniversary railway badge which is now available for sale, and free to renewing members. Every year the Museum produces a new badge, which have become in their own right, a collector’s item for local people and those who have an interest in railways.

Niall McCaughan (Donegal Railway Museum) and Sir Anthony McFarland.

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Donegal Railway Museum stated: “We are really excited about commissioning another high quality badge, which no doubt will be treasured by those who own them. We have taken the original Swilly logo and tweaked it with the addition of a “70th” number and a railway track for this special limited edition. The Badge is also attached to a card with a lovely photograph of a Swilly locomotive and some additional history about this famous railway.

“It’s something people will wear with pride, but also to show support for our great railway heritage and for the work of Donegal Railway Museum. The badge is priced at just €8 plus P&P, but is free to all renewing Members (whilst stocks last).

We are fortunate to have many members who show their support by taking out annual membership, where it be Individual/Student/OAP or Business Membership. We thought that the production of this unique badge would be good way to commemorate the anniversary, but also as a gift to renewing Members to thank them for their support. Membership income amongst other things helps to sustain the museum, which is a registered charity, in its work in rescuing, restoring, showcasing, engaging and celebrating this unique part of our culture.”

This week the museum presented the first badge appropriately to Sir Anthony McFarland of Dunmore House, whose family of course were responsible for the building and running of the famous railway.

he badge can be purchased at the Museum in Donegal Town directly or online at www.donegalrailway.com under the heading 'Shop.'

Sir Anthony stated: “We are delighted to be the first to receive this unique Swilly commemorative badge as part of the 70th anniversary. The Railway Museum plays an important part in the tourism and heritage offer of the County, and we wish them all the best in their ambitious plans ahead, which this badge plays its part in supporting.”