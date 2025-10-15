Loughs Agency concerned over poor fish count on famous River Faughan salmon fishery

The Loughs Agency has expressed concern over the fish count in the River Faughan warning it has fallen below previously observed numbers this year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous Derry river remains open to anglers until Monday.

However, catch-and-release has been in place since the start of October due to concerns over the number of salmon in the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout 2025 Loughs Agency has been continuously reviewing and assessing the fish stocks of key rivers across our catchments. Of particular concern has been the fish count on the River Faughan which has fallen below previously observed numbers.

The Loughs Agency has expressed concern over the fish count in the River Faughan warning it is has fallen below previously observed numbers this year.

“Loughs Agency has carried out a thorough examination of the range of scientific data available to the Agency as part of its continuous assessment of the river. It has also been in regular contact with the local angling club in relation to the conservation and management of the fishery on the River Faughan,” the agency said.

The river is an important habitat for Atlantic salmon and sea trout and, as such, the Loughs Agency have asked anglers to practice catch-and-release methods until the end of the angling season on October 20.

"The club have also suspended the sales of day tickets to help conserve fish stocks. Loughs Agency appreciates the positive engagement from all stakeholders and the commitment to the conservation and protection of Atlantic salmon displayed by the local angling club,” the agency said.

The poor fish count has not been confined to the Faughan with anglers across the North West reporting poor salmon runs throughout the season.