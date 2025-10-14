Loughs Agency probing reported fish kill in Ballykelly in Co. Derry
Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of a reported fish kill in Ballykelly in County Derry.
It is not yet known how many fish were killed.
A spokesperson said: “Loughs Agency has been alerted to a fish kill on the Ballykelly River.
“Investigations into the cause are currently ongoing in collaboration with the relevant authorities.
“Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area is asked to leave it and contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 2871342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”