Loughs Agency probing reported fish kill in Ballykelly in Co. Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 10:34 BST
Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of a reported fish kill in Ballykelly in County Derry.

It is not yet known how many fish were killed.

A spokesperson said: “Loughs Agency has been alerted to a fish kill on the Ballykelly River.

“Investigations into the cause are currently ongoing in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

“Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area is asked to leave it and contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 2871342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”

