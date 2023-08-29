The passenger ship arrived from Douglas in the Isle of Man shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

The vessel is one of the two flagships of the high end cruise line operator with Noble Caledonia describing it as one of ‘the finest small ships in the world’.

Hebridean Sky is equipped to carry 118-passengers and 4200 tonnes and flies under the flag of the Bahamas.

The Hebridean Sky alongside in Derry on Tuesday.

Voyages on the luxury five deck vessel can retail at over £10,000 depending on the deck and cabin.

A Noble Caledonia brochure advises passengers what they can expect.

“You will find the atmosphere on board akin to a private yacht or country hotel with a little music in the lounge or bar after dinner, talks from our onboard team and informative port briefings from your Cruise Director or Expedition Leader.

"After a day of exploration ashore, you will return to the comfort and peace of a well-run and exceedingly comfortable ship. Along with the Captain and officers and the Noble Caledonia team, our crew of 75 are dedicated to offering you the best possible experience during your time on board,” according to the literature.

The ship’s next available listed voyage is an 11 night cruise of the Iberian cost leaving Porstmouth on September 7 and retailing from £5295.