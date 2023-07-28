Magilligan ‘do not enter water’ warning as ‘blue-green algae' detected

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed on Thursday it was made aware ‘blue-green’ algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point and that ‘beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure’.

‘Blue-green algae’ is not technically an algae but a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria.

“Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

Magilligan Point.

“At this stage blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations including Benone Strand.

“For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae,” the Council said.