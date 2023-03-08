Magnificent Strathfoyle Greenway largely complete and being enjoyed by walkers, joggers and cyclists
The long-awaited Strathfoyle Greenway is all but complete with the 2.7 kilometre now fully accessible to the public.
The final touches have yet to be put on the fantastic new public amenity but it is already being utilised by walkers, joggers and cyclists.
The £2.64m greenway has been developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
Its completion means the people of Strathfoyle can now enjoy a leisurely 20 to 30 minute traffic-free walk from the estate to the Foyle Bridge along a picturesque green corridor of meadows, hedges and woodlands, boasting magnificent views of the River Foyle.
The opening of the greenway means the Foyle Bridge is now a safe five minute cycle from Strathfoyle with the city centre only an additional 14 minutes and the Bay Road Nature Reserve an additional six minutes away by bike.