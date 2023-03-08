Magnificent Strathfoyle Greenway largely complete and being enjoyed by walkers, joggers and cyclists

The final touches have yet to be put on the fantastic new public amenity but it is already being utilised by walkers, joggers and cyclists.

Its completion means the people of Strathfoyle can now enjoy a leisurely 20 to 30 minute traffic-free walk from the estate to the Foyle Bridge along a picturesque green corridor of meadows, hedges and woodlands, boasting magnificent views of the River Foyle.

The magnificent new Strathfoyle Greenway

The opening of the greenway means the Foyle Bridge is now a safe five minute cycle from Strathfoyle with the city centre only an additional 14 minutes and the Bay Road Nature Reserve an additional six minutes away by bike.

The newest section of greenway runs from the Foyle Bridge to Strathfoyle.

The meeting of the Waterside and Strathfoyle greenways.