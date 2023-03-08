News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Magnificent Strathfoyle Greenway largely complete and being enjoyed by walkers, joggers and cyclists

The long-awaited Strathfoyle Greenway is all but complete with the 2.7 kilometre now fully accessible to the public.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The final touches have yet to be put on the fantastic new public amenity but it is already being utilised by walkers, joggers and cyclists.

The £2.64m greenway has been developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its completion means the people of Strathfoyle can now enjoy a leisurely 20 to 30 minute traffic-free walk from the estate to the Foyle Bridge along a picturesque green corridor of meadows, hedges and woodlands, boasting magnificent views of the River Foyle.

The magnificent new Strathfoyle Greenway
The magnificent new Strathfoyle Greenway
The magnificent new Strathfoyle Greenway
Most Popular

The opening of the greenway means the Foyle Bridge is now a safe five minute cycle from Strathfoyle with the city centre only an additional 14 minutes and the Bay Road Nature Reserve an additional six minutes away by bike.

Read More
Work on Strathfoyle Greenway starts
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The newest section of greenway runs from the Foyle Bridge to Strathfoyle.
The newest section of greenway runs from the Foyle Bridge to Strathfoyle.
The newest section of greenway runs from the Foyle Bridge to Strathfoyle.
The meeting of the Waterside and Strathfoyle greenways.
The meeting of the Waterside and Strathfoyle greenways.
The meeting of the Waterside and Strathfoyle greenways.
The new greenway affords stunning views of the River Foyle.
The new greenway affords stunning views of the River Foyle.
The new greenway affords stunning views of the River Foyle.
Strathfoyle GreenwayDepartment for CommunitiesDepartment for InfrastructureStrabane District CouncilDerry City