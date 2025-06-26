Main pathway from Creggan to Glenowen to be closed for most of July to allow for safe investigation of reservoir embankments

The main path between Creggan and Glenowen will be closed for most of July to facilitate the safe execution of investigation works to the reservoir embankments.

The Middle Reservoir Path leading from the Rathmore roundabout to Glenowen will be closed from July 7 until July 28.

People wishing to walk or cycle between Creggan and Glenowen will have to use the Lower Reservoir Path at Forest Park.

This path in turn will be closed between July 29 and August 15.

Creggan Reservoir

As one path will always be operational members of the public are asked to use the alternative connecting path during this time.

A Council spokesperson explained: “Council is undertaking this essential works as part of the ongoing ground investigation works at the Creggan Reservoir site. Disruption will be kept to a minimum throughout the works but some diversions will be required to help people navigate the area. Council apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the support and co-operation of the public.”