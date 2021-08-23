Major capital works at Triangle in Derry to commence next spring

Sinéad McLaughlin MLA with Councillors Martin Reilly and Sean Mooney.

SDLP representatives Sinéad McLaughlin MLA and Colr. Martin Reilly have been advised by the Department for Communities (DfC) that tender documents are currently with its procurement section for approval.

Ms. McLaughlin said: "I am very pleased that we have clear progress on the work programme for the Triangle area of the Waterside. This area is in need of vital renovation and improvement.

"It is disappointing that work has not yet begun and that arrangements have not yet been finalised for the buy-back of properties from those leaseholders who want to avail of this."

The MLA acknowledged that the COVID pandemic has caused delays.

"However, I do recognise the difficulties officials are working under as a result of the Covid pandemic. I sympathise with residents, for whom this has been a frustrating and worrying experience," she said.