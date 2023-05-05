Major plans for Fort Dunree gather pace with public consultation event planned

In June, 2021, Donegal County Council was awarded grant funding of €9,251,000 for Fort Dunree, which will be will be supported by €3.2 million match funding committed by Donegal County Council.

The funding was awarded under Fáilte Irelands, Capital investment scheme Platform for Growth – A Programme for Tourism Investment, Platform 1: Immersive Heritage and Cultural Attractions and this, with the match funding, totals a project value of €12.5 million investment.

The project will physically link the three unique elements of Fort Dunree: Lough Swilly below the Fort; the Promontory Fort and the ‘High Guns’ Fort.

Fort Dunree.

It will also provide immersive heritage and cultural touch points with a new route that opens up the site, with viewing points via modern interventions such as an inclined elevator and interpretive instillations.

The proposed project includes the following key components: works to improve existing High Fort; provision of an iconic inclined elevator to the High Fort; works to improve High Guns installation; provision of improved distribution roads & parking; upgraded and new walkways and watchtower works; lighthouse conservation works. Military Museum & Night Skies space; stabilise, repair or remove existing billet buildings and provide new public spaces and facilities

Plans for the Fort Dunree Project are nearing completion, so the project team would like to engage with all users of the site to ascertain their existing use of site and how best this can be facilitated into the future.

A questionnaire has been developed and all current users of the Fort Dunree Site are urged to complete this, to help inform the Project Team on their current usage of the site and form the basis for discussion on how this can be facilitated in the future.