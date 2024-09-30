Major roadworks to begin in Buncrana
Donegal County Council has confirmed that, on its behalf, Northstone will be carrying out major road works on the Cockhill Road, Buncrana from the October 1 to 11 2024 from 7pm until 7am.
The section of the road that works will be undertaken on is from the mini-roundabout at the Westend in Buncrana (top of the Main Street from the Cockhill side) to the Westbrook Bridge.
The council said that, due to the nature of the works, parking will not be available on the Cockhill Road from the mini roundabout at the West End to Westbrook for their duration. Pedestrian access to all properties will be maintained.
Those with queries about the work are free to speak with Northstone representatives on site or contact their office at (028) 7032 1100.
