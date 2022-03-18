Mallon open to a Limavady rail halt on the Derry to Belfast line but not at Phase 3

At present the town is not served by the Derry line with the nearest stop seven miles away at Bellarena.

Ms. Mallon said a halt is not envisaged as part of the feasibility study for Phase 3 of the Derry rail upgrade but she is open to the possibility in the longer term. She was asked about the prospect by DUP MLA George Robinson.

“The Coleraine to Derry Phase 3 project, which has now progressed to Outline Business Case, includes full renewal of the railway track between Castlerock and Eglinton. Since conception, this Phase of the project was not envisaged to include any additional halts or passing loops including one to Limavady,” she stated.

However, a spur to Limavady could be developed in future.

“I would like to note that the All-Island Strategic Rail will allow us to consider our network across this island to view how it can be improved for everyone. It will examine the potential for rail connections across the island including how our existing connections could be improved and where new rail links would be best placed including those in areas such as Limavady.

“My Department is also currently developing the new Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP) which will set out priorities for investment in our road, rail and inter-urban limited stop bus network, including park & ride, through to 2035.