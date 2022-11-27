The ‘feet on the street,’ peaceful mass gathering is being organised to support and demand action for families who lives are ‘blighted’ by defective concrete homes.

The gathering coincides with Donegal County Council’s final meeting of 2022.

While that meeting begins at 11am, Lisa Hone, chairperson of MAG, said the gathering will begin at 10am at the council offices.

Mica homeowners at a demonstration in Dublin.

She told the Journal that homeowners and campaigners are taking the action as it feels like the ‘pot is boiling over again in Donegal’.

"It’s for the same reasons, lack of action being the main one. Homeowners are living in houses that they should not be living in.

"There has been a lack of action here on so many fronts. We need to make our presence felt and our voices heard and keep the heat on those making decisions and those who can make action happen.”

Lisa said that homeowners and campaigners are seeking the immediate release of a 15,000 euro accommodation grant for those who need to seek alternative accommodation.

"It would allow them to maybe purchase a mobile home or convert a building to live in. We also needs other plans in place with regards to sourcing good accommodation. We have people living in houses that are not fit for habitation and need an alternative place to live. We need good quality housing for those families to move into and we’re really crying out for engagement and action from the local authority on this.”

Lisa pointed out how families are facing into yet another Christmas in houses which have been deemed unsafe by engineers.

"Each Christmas, you think that it’s going to be your last Christmas in the house or you’re hoping that you’ll soon be seeing the prospect of you being in a new house. But, here we are again, another Christmas and people are filling cracks in their walls, sellotaping doors and windows to stop rain coming through and scrubbing walls to keep the mould at bay. This relentless march of mould when damp comes in. People are terrified when a storm comes and can hear the bricks moving and cracking.”

Lisa highlighted how ‘no-one should have to live like this.’

"We need to act now. A plan should be in place already. We know what’s coming, but, in the same breath, nothing seems to be happening from a local or national point of view. To have tranche of temporary housing is fundamental to the infrastructure of this scheme. If people can’t avail of temporary accommodation to move into, how can they apply for the scheme? It’s a fundamental part of making the scheme work.”

Lisa urged as many people as possible to get their ‘feet on the street’ on Monday.

"Don’t think everyone else is going to do the job for you. It’s an opportunity to come together and get your voices heard.”