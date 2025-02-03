Maurice Harron’s ‘Hands Across the Divide’ sculpture in Derry should be floodlit, says councillor

Maurice Harron’s iconic ‘Hands Across the Divide’ sculpture in Derry should be floodlit at night, a local councillor has said.

The artwork – an emblem of peace and reconciliation that has stood sentinel at Carlisle Circus since 1992 – is the first sight that greets visitors to the city arriving via the Craigavon Bridge.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has asked the Department for Infrastructure to consider lighting the statues.

“This is probably one the most busy roundabouts in our city and this sculpture is one of the first things that greets visitors and citizens alike when driving into our city centre.

“The sculpture which is entitled 'Hands Across the Divide' and produced by Maurice Harron is now one of the most iconic sites in our city,” she said.

Colr. Hutton said the sculpture is widely celebrated in photographs, paintings, postcards and many documentaries and films about Derry.

“I have written to the Department for Infrastructure and asked if they would look into the possibility of illuminating the sculpture at night.

“I believe this would greatly enhance what is a gateway into our city centre , add to our local tourist product and show off what is an excellent piece of art,” she said.

A former teacher at St. Columb’s College, Mr. Harron’s celebrated sculptures include the Peace Tree at Ebrington, Celebrate in Creggan, ColmCille the Scribe at St. Columb’s College, The Task - Unity in Galliagh, The Serpent in Feeny, Let The Dance Begin in Strabane, The Hiring Fair in Letterkenny, the Narnia sculptures in Belfast, Aodh Ruadh Ó Domhnaill in Donegal Town and the Gaelic Chieftain in Roscommon.