Mayor of Halloween capital of the world Derry invites Jamie Lee Curtis to city

Mayor Warke was responding to comments made in the media by the Hollywood icon, stating that she would love to come to Derry in 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis was speaking to www.Joe.ie about her return as Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween Kills’, and plans for the launch of the final film in the series next year.

“I’m gonna tell that to my friends at Universal so that next year, when we release the last of the trilogy, maybe we’ll make a good Derry appearance….. So I’ll be with you in Derry around the 22nd. We’re locking it in,” she told JOE.ie

Mayor of Derry & Strabane has formally invited Halloween icon Jamie Lee Curtis to the city for 2022.

On hearing the comments, Mayor Warke said the City was obviously the perfect location to finish the series in true style, as the officially designated Number 1 Halloween destination in the world, according to USA Today. “We would absolutely love to welcome Jamie Lee Curtis to the City,” he declared. “Where else would offer a better location to showcase the Halloween series than the home of Halloween itself here in Derry?

“Jamie Lee Curtis is a name that’s synonymous with Halloween, so this is very exciting news as we prepare to Awaken the Walled City once again this year. We will certainly explore further the possibility of extending an invitation to Jamie Lee Curtis and the writer and director of the new Halloween trilogy, David Gordon Green.