McLaughlin urges O’Dowd to prioritise Strand Road, Park Avenue and Fanad Drive for pothole repair
The SDLP MLA referred specifically to Strand Road, Fanad Drive, Park Avenue, Rosemount Avenue, Fountain Hill and Iniscarn Road.
Mrs. McLaughlin asked whether the roads ‘will be prioritised as part of future resurfacing schemes’.
The Infrastructure Minister replied: “Resurfacing schemes are funded through my Department’s Structural Maintenance Programme; regrettably, for some time the available investment has not kept pace with what is needed to maintain our roads, including those referred to above, in a reasonable condition."
Mr. O’Dowd said roads in greatest need of repair will have to be prioritised due to budget constraints.
"While there are many roads that would benefit from investment, due to limited budget resources, resurfacing work is taken forward through the prioritisation of those deemed most in need for intervention. I am very aware of the long-term underfunding from which our road network has suffered,” he said.
