McLaughlin urges O’Dowd to prioritise Strand Road, Park Avenue and Fanad Drive for pothole repair

The SDLP MLA referred specifically to Strand Road, Fanad Drive, Park Avenue, Rosemount Avenue, Fountain Hill and Iniscarn Road.

Mrs. McLaughlin asked whether the roads ‘will be prioritised as part of future resurfacing schemes’.

The Infrastructure Minister replied: “Resurfacing schemes are funded through my Department’s Structural Maintenance Programme; regrettably, for some time the available investment has not kept pace with what is needed to maintain our roads, including those referred to above, in a reasonable condition."

Road defects on the Strand Road on May 3, 2024.

Mr. O’Dowd said roads in greatest need of repair will have to be prioritised due to budget constraints.