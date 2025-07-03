Mechanical issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant leads to water outages in Inishowen
Customers in Cabry, Quigleys Point, Eskaheen, Redcastle and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages as a result.
Uisce Éireann said that its ‘expert water service crews worked through the night to restore normal operation of the water treatment plant at Illies.’
“Following repair works, it typically takes three to four hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network. “
Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann Water Network Operations Manager, said: “We understand the inconvenience caused by unplanned outages. We expect that water supply will return to all customers this afternoon.”
“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.
“Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.