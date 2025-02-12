Meeting on Cycling Investment Plan as concerns raised over Derry proposals

A public meeting is set to take place next week with an open invite issued to anyone with an interest in the future of cycling in Derry.

The Department for Infrastructure is currently holding a public consultation on their proposal for an Active Travel Plan for Derry, which aims to encourage more people to switch from cars to walking, wheeling or cycling for shorter journeys.

Cycle Derry, a local campaign group that was first established in 2017, is hosting the meeting next week to gather views on the Plan.

The aim is to develop an agreed group response that can be submitted to the consultation under the banner of Cycle Derry as a voice for local cycling campaigners, and to also encourage as many other people and organisations as possible to submit their own responses.

The Derry routes identified are: Glengalliagh Road Junction to Fernabbey Junction, Carlin Terrace /A2 King Street to Clooney Terrace; Rock Road/ Baronet Street via A2 Strand Road; Crescent Link/ Altnagelvin Roundabout to Crescent Link Roundabout.

The meeting is being organised in conjunction with the Northern Ireland branch of Cycling UK charity.

Those organising the meeting have identified three initial areas of concern with regards DFI’s proposed Active Travel Plan for Derry. Firstly, they say that whilst Belfast has its own fast-tracked Cycle Network Delivery Plan, the development of Derry’s cycling and active travel plan is "lumped together with similar plans for 41 other towns across Northern Ireland, some of which have populations of only 5,000 people”.

They have also expressed concern at the timescales involved and some of the specific route proposals in the plan.

Local transport campaigner Steve Bradley is involved in organising the meeting, and said: “It’s great that Stormont now has a legal obligation to spend 10% of its transport budgets on walking and cycling, and good to see proposals for Derry being developed. But this city really shouldn’t be treated on a par with villages of 5,000 people when it comes to developing and funding Active Travel schemes. Derry’s size, population density and traffic levels mean that every pound spent on good quality schemes to promote active travel here will deliver significantly more than spending the same pound in small towns with few people, limited facilities and minimal traffic. So we think Derry deserves to have a stand-alone Cycle and Active Travel Network Plan – complete with prioritised funding to deliver it.”

"Our status as both NI’s only significant population centre outside of Belfast and as a regional capital must be recognised fully within this process. There are also a number of concerns and opportunities around the specific routes which DFI is suggesting should be developed as the key parts of Derry’s cycling network, and we’re keen to hear the views of anyone with an interest in cycling here”.

A full briefing of DFI’s proposed Active Travel Plans for Derry and Strabane will be given at next week’s meeting, with maps, the group said.

The meeting will be held at 7pm on Monday, February 17 in the Newgate Arts Centre on Hawkin Street, off Carlisle Road.

The Department for Infrastructure states that the Plan “sets out how the Department for Infrastructure will prioritise and deliver high-quality active travel infrastructure for shorter everyday journeys within urban and rural settlements over the next 10 years and beyond”.

It can be accessed at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/active-travel-delivery-plan.

The deadline for submissions to the public consultation is at 5pm on Friday February 28.