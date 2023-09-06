Mica Action Group to hold information evenings across Donegal on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme

Watch more videos on Shots!

The first information evening will be held next Monday, September 11 at 7pm at Malin Head Community Centre.

Lisa Hone Chairperson of MAG stated: “There was a huge response to the Information Evening held at the An Grianan Hotel in Burt on July 24 and we felt that it was vital that we follow up with further opportunities for all impacted homeowners to attend an information meeting locally.

Due to the concerns that persist with regard to the science, finance, exclusions and support for impacted homeowners, which we clearly set out in our statement to the Oireachtas Housing Committee on July 13 2023, MAG does not endorse the scheme as it stands. The DCB Scheme is, however, the only option homeowners currently have, and we acknowledge the many enquiries from homeowners requesting information on how it works.

A section of the large crowd at the Information Evening held at the An Grianan Hotel in Burt on July 24.

“As well as MAG providing an overview of the scheme, we are delighted to be joined by guest speakers from the Redress Focus Group on Banking & Insurance who will relate important information that all affected by this crisis need to be aware of. Following a brief presentation we will be happy to take questions from homeowners and hope that the meetings will prove useful, informative and will also explain to people how they can help themselves, their wider community and the campaign by taking some practical actions. All are welcome.”

The calendar of meetings is as follows: Monday, September 11 at 7pm in Malin Head Community Centre; Tuesday September 19 at 7pm in Ray Community Centre; Thursday September 28 at 7pm in Greencastle Community Centre; Monday October 2 at 7pm in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey; Tuesday October 10 at 7pm in Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.