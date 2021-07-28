Millennium Forum in Derry will not reopen until September 9 as ‘not viable’ currently

The Millennium Forum. DER2126GS - 048

The announcement by David McLaughlin comes after the NI Executive this week said that theatres and concert halls could reopen for live performances and welcome back audiences for the first time in 17 months, effective immediately.

However there have been a number of stipulations for venues to adhere to, including social distancing measures of one metre between patrons which may impede many venues from being able to reopen.

In a post on the Millennium Forum’s Facebook page, Mr. McLaughlin, said: “We welcome the news from the NI Executive on the reopening of theatres and concert halls after our enforced closure for seventeen months as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Our plan is to reopen for performances from 9th September without social distancing, so we hope that the NI Executive will revisit its social distancing position in the next number of weeks.

“It is not viable for the Millennium Forum to operate as a business with social distancing of one metre as that would reduce us from a 1,020 seater venue to a 240 seater one.

“We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers back.”

However the Forum’s Box Office will be reopening next week for in-person ticket sales for the first time since March 2020.

Announcing the move today, the Forum said: “After an enforced closure of seventeen months due to the Covid 19 pandemic, it will be wonderful to see our patrons at our Box Office again!

“Opening hours will be (Monday to Saturday)

“Week beginning Monday 2nd August – 10am to 2pm (open to public on Tuesday 3rd August)

“Week beginning Monday 9th August – 10am to 4.30pm

“Week beginning Monday 16th August – 10am to 4.30pm.