Minister 'determined' to see A5 Derry & Donegal to Dublin via Aughnacloy route go ahead

NI Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and the chair of the A5/N2 Cross Border Committee have expressed their determination to see the A5 upgrade go ahead.

The Minister was speaking after a meeting in which the A5/N2 Cross Border Committee reaffirmed their commitment to see the project delivered.

The members of the A5/N2 Cross Border Committee, consisting of elected representatives and officials from Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mid-Ulster District Council and Monaghan County Council, welcomed the meeting with Minister Kimmins.

Minister Kimmins said: “The A5 is a hugely significant infrastructure project, not least because of the road safety improvements it will bring and the lives that will be saved as a result. I had a very constructive meeting last week with the A5/N2 Cross Border Committee.

"The committee represents five Councils who, like me, are determined to have this road built. I will continue to work with them, alongside others committed to road safety and regional balance, to ensure this project is delivered.

“While the judgment was hugely disappointing, Judge McAlinden said a new and safer A5 dual carriageway would prevent further loss of life, and that is a welcome affirmation of the merits of the scheme. He also said this situation can be remedied and I am looking at all available options to ensure that happens.”

The Chair of the Committee, Councillor Paul Canning from Donegal County Council said: "The A5 Western Transport Corridor is a key piece of infrastructure for the North West, providing safe and reliable connectivity to the region. At the meeting my colleagues and I on the A5/N2 Committee reaffirmed our commitment to work with Minister Kimmins and her officials to overcome this setback to the delivery of the project. I thank Minister Kimmins for her acknowledgement of the work of the Committee to date and her undertaking to meet with us again to keep us updated on her Department’s next steps on project."

On Tuesday Minister Kimmins said she will bring a recommendation to the Executive to appeal the High Court judgement, after speaking as she met with the Enough is Enough campaign.