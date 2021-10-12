Miriam O’Callaghan among guests at Glad Rags for Hope event in memory of Amelia Mullan in Donegal

Amelia sadly passed away last year in a road traffic collision, which also claimed the lives of her big brother Tomás and father John.

The much-loved little girl’s eighth birthday on Friday October 8 2021 saw local people come together at the Mullan HOPE Centre, Moville, which was set up recently by her mother, Geraldine.

The HOPE stands for Hub Of Positive Energy and is a space for the entire community.

Joining the local VIPs from the community in the north west at the event were RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Sunday Independent Fashion Editor Bairbre Power.

For more about the event see: www.derryjournal.com/news/people/amelias-glad-rags-for-hope-to-mark-birthday-of-little-fashion-queen-taken-too-soon-3386316

