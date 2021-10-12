Geraldine Mullan (second from right) pictured with guests journalist and lecturer Kathy Donaghey, broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan and Sunday Independent Fashion Editor Bairbre Power at the Amelias Glad Rags for HOPE fashion show in the Mullan garden centre, Moville on Friday evening last. DER2140GS  070

Miriam O’Callaghan among guests at Glad Rags for Hope event in memory of Amelia Mullan in Donegal

There was plenty of glamour on show at the Glad Rags for Hope event organised by Geraldine Mullan on the birthday of her little ‘fashion queen’ daughter and lover of recycling, the late Amelia Mullan.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:27 pm

Amelia sadly passed away last year in a road traffic collision, which also claimed the lives of her big brother Tomás and father John.

The much-loved little girl’s eighth birthday on Friday October 8 2021 saw local people come together at the Mullan HOPE Centre, Moville, which was set up recently by her mother, Geraldine.

The HOPE stands for Hub Of Positive Energy and is a space for the entire community.

Joining the local VIPs from the community in the north west at the event were RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Sunday Independent Fashion Editor Bairbre Power.

For more about the event see: www.derryjournal.com/news/people/amelias-glad-rags-for-hope-to-mark-birthday-of-little-fashion-queen-taken-too-soon-3386316

Angela Carlin, Mary McLaughlin, Annette McLaughlin and Elaine McDermott pictured Amelias Glad Rags for HOPE fashion show in the Mullan garden centre, Moville on Friday evening last.

Sisters Angela McGuigan and Rosh Warnock attended the Amelias Glad Rags for HOPE fashion show in the Mullan garden centre, Moville on Friday evening last.

Mary Therese Kelly (sister of Geraldine Mullan), Una Finnegan and Brid Mannion were at Amelias Glad Rags for HOPE fashion show in the Mullan garden centre, Moville on Friday evening last.

Trish Murphy, Maura Gillen, Serena McGonigle and Ann Johnson were at the Amelias Glad Rags for HOPE fashion show in the Mullan garden centre, Moville on Friday evening last.

