Mobuoy scientist assures public robust processes are in place to protect Derry drinking water

Katherine Yarr, Mobuoy Remediation Project Scientist at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), said: “Should a risk to the quality of the water in the river be identified NI Water have procedures in place to stop taking water from the river until the quality of water is of an acceptable standard.

“The abstraction will only start again once the quality returns to within the required limits.”

Ms. Yarr was speaking ahead of two community drop-ins due to take place in the city centre and Eglinton next month to allow people have their say on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy dump site.

The sessions are part of the ongoing public consultation that was launched by the Environment Minister, Andrew Muir, in June.

The first will take place in the Eglinton Community Centre on Wednesday, September 3, from 12pm to 7pm.

A second event in the Millennium Forum in Derry city centre will be held on Wednesday, September 10, from 12pm to 7pm.

Ms. Yarr assured the public that the site is stringently monitored throughout the year.

“The site consists of two separate locations on the Mobuoy Road and covers an area of around half a kilometre squared.

"The NIEA carries out an extensive environmental monitoring programme at the site due to its location at the side of the River Faughan. The sampling of the water is carried out 365 days each year as part of the environmental monitoring programme.

"The monitoring data is used to inform the continuous risk management at the site.

"Daily specialised scientific tests monitor the environmental impacts of the waste deposits at the site and check the quality of the water in the River Faughan meaning that swift action can be taken should any issues arise,” she said.

DAERA is continuing to develop an integrated remediation strategy to protect water quality in the River Faughan given that water from an abstraction point downstream of the dump supplies around 60 per cent of Derry’s drinking water.

Ms. Yarr added: “The environmental monitoring programme monitors three key aspects of the site including any changes in the contamination caused by the waste, changes in the groundwater between the waste and the River Faughan and any impact to the River Faughan itself.

"The monitoring locations have been selected based on the waste deposits and how contaminants resulting from these deposits are likely to travel and impact the water environment.

“Results from all of this monitoring are compared against standards and analysed for trends.

“Any breaches of standards or changes in trends will trigger further investigation as well as the initiation of an emergency response plan depending on the severity.”

The DAERA public consultation on a draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site runs until October 2. For more information and to response to the consultation visit the dedicated website https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-draft-remediation-strategy-mobuoy-site

