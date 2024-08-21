Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Derry-based elections tech firm Modern Democracy are preparing to step out for a unique charity drive that will see them complete a ‘Three Bridge Challenge’ around the city.

The initiative, in aid of Cancer Research UK, will see the team circumnavigate Derry with a route that takes in the Craigavon, Foyle and Peace bridges.

The walk is part of the wider Public Sector Challenge 2024 in which teams across Britain will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The team from Modern Democracy, which provides a digital voter check-in and registration platform to local authorities across the UK, decided to take their own local slant on the challenge.

Staff at Derry-based elections tech firm Modern Democracy, from left, Tom Burns, Carleen Crossan, Louise Slavin and Manu Thomas, are preparing to step out for a unique charity drive that will see them complete a ‘Three Bridge Challenge’ around the city.

They will embark on the 12km walk on September 6, with the route expected to take around three hours.

Stella Coyle, Modern Democracy, said: “Working closely with our customers in local authorities across the UK, we are delighted to join them for this year’s Public Sector Challenge.

“With the main challenge taking place in Yorkshire, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to put our own unique twist on the event.”

Over the coming weeks, Modern Democracy will take to the footpaths along the route as they build up towards the challenge which will take place on the same day as the Yorkshire challenge.

The event forms part of Modern Democracy’s wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Earlier this year, the team participated in a walking challenge in aid of Dravet Syndrome UK, raising around £1,500 for the cause.

Cancer Research UK works to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

It is the world's leading independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

To make a donation, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/team-modern-democracy.