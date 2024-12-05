Monument stone for Irish UN Peacekeepers killed overseas to be erected in Derry City Cemetery

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved a memorial stone at Derry’s City Cemetery for Irish soldiers killed overseas.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, Head of Environment, Conor Canning, advised members that council had received a request from the Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA).

The request involved the erection of a memorial for soldiers killed overseas whilst on United Nation peacekeeping duties, several of whom are buried within the City Cemetery.

Mr Canning said: “Recently, [council] received an application from IUNVA Post 19 Northwest seeking permission to erect the memorial stone.

Derry's City Cemetery. (File picture) by Brendan McDaid.

“The Cemetery Team have reviewed the application and are content that the proposed memorial stone complies with the requirements of the cemetery management manual and the space can be identified within the cemetery to accommodate this installation.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey welcomed the application and noted that there were “folk from Northern Ireland who serve and the Irish Defence Forces and people from the Republic who serve in the crown forces”.

Alderman Hussey added: “It’s quite right that they should remember their comrades.

“I note that during their visit to the City Cemetery, [IUNVA Post 19 Northwest] actually discovered further comrades who rest in the cemetery, and they’re to be congratulated on the work that they’ve done.”

Derry's City Cemetery. (File picture)

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said she had been in contact with some of the families who were part of the group, and who were “eager to see it being moved”.

Councillor McGinley said: “Veterans of the Irish Army Defence Forces, who served as peacekeepers, have been holding their annual commemorations for many years but they’ve never had somewhere specific to hold it, so this memorial stone will be that place.

“It’s poignant that as we’re discussing it, Irish Army soldiers from this area are currently deployed in Lebanon as we see the further escalation of the Israeli invasion and the genocide in Gaza.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said his party also supported the application, but enquired where the stone would be located within the cemetery and if it would take up any burial space.

Mr Canning said officers will meeting with IUNVA to discuss a “suitable location” for the stone that would not “take away from a burial plot”, and will return a report to members.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.