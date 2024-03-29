More funding needed for ‘dilapidated’ and missing play parks in Derry & Strabane warning issued

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the Full Council Meeting for March, Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs proposed that the Council write letters to both the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, and Minister for DAERA, Andrew Muir, asking that they “recognise the importance of adequate and fit for purpose play provision across our Council area”.

Councillor Boggs also proposed that any correspondence should include a copy of the Council’s 2021-2036 Play Plan for DCSDC, and enquire if there are plans to “support councils in the delivery of first-class play provision”.

“All of us recognise the importance play has, particularly for early childhood development and aiding social interaction and inclusion, Councillor Boggs said at the meeting.

“Having looked at the plan we can all recognise there are play parks right across the city and district that are in dire need of repair, particularly those flagged as red on the chart.”

Councillor Boggs said that without timely intervetions, the situation will only get worse, impacting communities across the region.

“While we lost out on the Levelling Up Fund, if we don’t move quickly and try absolutely every avenue we’re going to end up ambers and reds and we’re never going to get to the root of the problem,” he warned.

“There are dilapidated play parks that need attention, but we also have back spots where play is not provided.

“It’s not good enough, but how can we build more play provision when we can’t even fund a strategy to fix what we already have.”

SDLP Jason Barr said play provision was a “fundamental aspect of building vibrant and healthy communities”, and the lack of play parks in Strabane “highlights a significant issue that needs attention”.

“In rural areas, like the Sperrin and Derg DEAs, play provision is mostly non-existent and each DEA has their own individual issues.

“Advocating for better play areas is about investing in our future, so we support putting pressure on the Minister to deliver for all of our children.”

