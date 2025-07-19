MOTORING: ‘World Car of the Year’ Kia EV3 sets standards for its class, writes Jim McCauley
It came as a sufficient reference to go on my first long distance trip in an EV with a healthy promised range of 375 miles fully charged and quick charging potential. I decided to head for one of my favourite driving routes – the A77/ M77 from Cairnryan to Glasgow.
If you are fortunate enough to plan a clear road, the A77 offers a stunning test route and a compact SUV looked the ideal candidate to challenge it.
A five model line-up is available starting with the front wheel drive ‘Air’ spec models before moving up through the all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line’ variants.
All versions are automatic. The new arrival is the third model in the Kia line-up to be built on the company’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform and is the most compact EV in Kia’s current line-up.
While the range opening ‘Air’ model has a 58.3kWh battery, the review model has the optional 81.4kWh power supply, increasing range by 100 miles to 375 miles. Power is rated at 201bhp returning a responsible 0-62 mph time of 7.7 seconds with a given top speed of 105mph.
On road, and with passengers and luggage, the car is extremely smooth and quiet – with little tyre or wind noise intrusion. In particular, it allows easy conversation between front and rear seat passengers.
A clear run to the ferry port provided little challenge between home and Belfast with the A77 providing the better evaluation.
The car benefits from its intermediate overall height – higher than a hatchback but not as high as some of its competitors. Also, at 4.3 metres in length and with sharp steering, it manages direction changes well. Its battery weighted chassis provides a lower centre of gravity, reducing body roll while allowing for a comfort suspension set-up.
Adding to performance choices, there are five drive modes and the opportunity to balance regenerative braking response on the steering wheel paddles. These can be fully employed to provide one-pedal driving with the vehicle bringing itself to a stop while easing off the accelerator.
For the driver, the instrument panel is a single rectangular panel with a separate climate control display sitting between the instrument and infotainment displays.
Usefully, a slim line of manual touch switches beneath this allows for easy setting of the aircon. All models in the range come with a comprehensive set of ADAS driver support technologies while a central airbag is added to the perimeter ones for extra side impact protection.
For all occupants, the cabin offers excellent room with rear leg room particularly generous. A manual tailgate on this model reveals 460 litres of luggage space with a 25 litre storage tub under the bonnet.
In terms of running costs, the81.4kWh battery can home charge (16A) overnight from 10-100% in just over seven hours, with DC 50kW taking 1 hour 19 minutes for a similar increase. Combined energy consumption is given as 4.2 miles/kWh.
With a generous range in excess of 350 miles, along with excellent regen capture, the EV3 sets standards for its class coming in at a competitive £36,000 with industry leading seven year/100,000 mile warranty.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.