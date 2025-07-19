Since its launch the Kia EV3 has left a list of accolades in its wake including ‘World Car of the Year 2025’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as a sufficient reference to go on my first long distance trip in an EV with a healthy promised range of 375 miles fully charged and quick charging potential. I decided to head for one of my favourite driving routes – the A77/ M77 from Cairnryan to Glasgow.

If you are fortunate enough to plan a clear road, the A77 offers a stunning test route and a compact SUV looked the ideal candidate to challenge it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A five model line-up is available starting with the front wheel drive ‘Air’ spec models before moving up through the all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line’ variants.

Since its launch the Kia EV3 has left a list of accolades in its wake including ‘World Car of the Year 2025’.

All versions are automatic. The new arrival is the third model in the Kia line-up to be built on the company’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform and is the most compact EV in Kia’s current line-up.

While the range opening ‘Air’ model has a 58.3kWh battery, the review model has the optional 81.4kWh power supply, increasing range by 100 miles to 375 miles. Power is rated at 201bhp returning a responsible 0-62 mph time of 7.7 seconds with a given top speed of 105mph.

On road, and with passengers and luggage, the car is extremely smooth and quiet – with little tyre or wind noise intrusion. In particular, it allows easy conversation between front and rear seat passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clear run to the ferry port provided little challenge between home and Belfast with the A77 providing the better evaluation.

A five model line-up is available starting with the front wheel drive ‘Air’ spec models before moving up through the all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line’ variants.

The car benefits from its intermediate overall height – higher than a hatchback but not as high as some of its competitors. Also, at 4.3 metres in length and with sharp steering, it manages direction changes well. Its battery weighted chassis provides a lower centre of gravity, reducing body roll while allowing for a comfort suspension set-up.

Adding to performance choices, there are five drive modes and the opportunity to balance regenerative braking response on the steering wheel paddles. These can be fully employed to provide one-pedal driving with the vehicle bringing itself to a stop while easing off the accelerator.

For the driver, the instrument panel is a single rectangular panel with a separate climate control display sitting between the instrument and infotainment displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usefully, a slim line of manual touch switches beneath this allows for easy setting of the aircon. All models in the range come with a comprehensive set of ADAS driver support technologies while a central airbag is added to the perimeter ones for extra side impact protection.

For the driver, the instrument panel is a single rectangular panel with a separate climate control display sitting between the instrument and infotainment displays.

For all occupants, the cabin offers excellent room with rear leg room particularly generous. A manual tailgate on this model reveals 460 litres of luggage space with a 25 litre storage tub under the bonnet.

In terms of running costs, the81.4kWh battery can home charge (16A) overnight from 10-100% in just over seven hours, with DC 50kW taking 1 hour 19 minutes for a similar increase. Combined energy consumption is given as 4.2 miles/kWh.

With a generous range in excess of 350 miles, along with excellent regen capture, the EV3 sets standards for its class coming in at a competitive £36,000 with industry leading seven year/100,000 mile warranty.