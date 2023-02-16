Moville Tidy Town Volunteers has recommenced its weekly litter picks, gardening and general tidying of the town.

With this in mind, they highlighted how one issue raised in last year's report by the Tidy Town competition adjudicators was the prevalence of illegal advertising signage entering the town and throughout on lampposts etc.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to remind businesses and residents that Donegal County Council has a Policy on Unauthorised Advertisement Signs which applies to Moville.

Moville Shore Path.

“We would urge anyone who has such signs in the town to remove then to help us keep the town looking its very best. Moville Tidy Towns will continue to support Donegal County Council’s Policy on illegal Road signs. We thank you for your ongoing support in keeping Moville Tidy.”