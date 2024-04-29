Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway was also officially opened on the same day.

The Greenways have been constructed as part of the North West Greenway Network Project which will deliver a 46.5km network of cross border Greenways delivered by Donegal County Council in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Transport NI and Sustrans.

This project represents an investment of approximately €34M across both council areas and is primarily funded by the INTERREG VA programme administered by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB) and with the Donegal elements of the project also co-funded by the Department of Transport and Donegal County Council.

Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications with council officals and guests at the Muff to Quigleys Point Greenway. Photo Clive Wasson

Events were held in Naomh Padraig Uisec Chaoin GAA Club and in the CPI Centre in Castlefinn to mark the occasion which were attended by Minister Charlie McConalogue, local Oireachtas members, Members of Donegal County Council, representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the SEUPB, members of the local community, children from nearby schools and staff from the teams that delivered the project.

Minister Chambers said: “The opening of the Donegal sections of the North-West Greenway represents an exciting development for the North-West Region. This cross-border Greenway project has received significant financial support via the INTERREG VA programme which has provided approximately €21.5m with the Department of Transport providing approximately €3m in 2024 to support this project.

"This project is an exemplar initiative of cross border collaboration with Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council working together to realise 46.5km of segregated cycle lanes.

"This project has resulted in two separate Greenway routes connecting Derry to County Donegal. These routes will encourage greater levels of travel via cycling and walking rather than private car use amongst leisure users, tourists, and commuters. In addition, this project will help to ensure coherent cycling infrastructure for individuals travelling between the two jurisdictions.

Guests at the Official Opening of the Muff to Quigleys Point Greenway by Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. Front seated from left are John McLaughlin, CE Donegal County Council, Cllr. Terry Crossan, Caithoirleach Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Leas Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council, Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine and Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. Photo Clive Wasson

"The investment by the Department of Transport to date signals the Government’s commitment to providing high-quality cycle infrastructure that will generate many benefits for cyclists and communities across Ireland.”

Leas-Cathaoirleach for Donegal County Council Colr. Gerry McMonagle thanked SEUPB and the Department of Transport for the investment and paid tribute to the work undertaken.

“This is a proud day for the people of Donegal, I would like to praise the staff from Donegal County Council and the contractors who worked in partnership to swiftly deliver these new Greenways, the quality of the workmanship is evident as we stand here today and is a credit to all involved in the project.”

The Muff to Quigleys Point Greenway consists of 5km of new Greenway infrastructure between Muff and the townland of Three Trees near Quigleys Point and builds upon the 2.5km of Greenway already constructed in Muff as part of the North-West Greenway Network project.

Councillor. Paul Canning, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD and Colr Gerry McMonagle, Leas Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council at the Official Opening of the Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway by Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. Photo Clive Wasson

The project provides onward connection into the centre of Derry City.

The Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway consists of 7.5km of new greenway infrastructure linking Castlefinn to border town of Lifford connecting to the 2.3km of greenway infrastructure constructed in Lifford as part of the North-West Greenway Network project and to the 11.2km of network provided in the Strabane area delivered as part of this initiative.

Last week, Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan told the Journal the greenway is going to be a ‘great asset for the community’.

"It is going to provide a safe way of active travel for walkers and bikers and is absolutely tremendous. The quality of the workmanship has been amazing, as have Donegal County Council’s engineers and everyone who has had a hand in it. Despite having extremely bad weather the whole way through, it has ended up as a wonderful project.”