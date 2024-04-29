Muff to Quigley's Point Greenway is officially opened
The Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway was also officially opened on the same day.
The Greenways have been constructed as part of the North West Greenway Network Project which will deliver a 46.5km network of cross border Greenways delivered by Donegal County Council in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Transport NI and Sustrans.
This project represents an investment of approximately €34M across both council areas and is primarily funded by the INTERREG VA programme administered by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB) and with the Donegal elements of the project also co-funded by the Department of Transport and Donegal County Council.
Events were held in Naomh Padraig Uisec Chaoin GAA Club and in the CPI Centre in Castlefinn to mark the occasion which were attended by Minister Charlie McConalogue, local Oireachtas members, Members of Donegal County Council, representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the SEUPB, members of the local community, children from nearby schools and staff from the teams that delivered the project.
Minister Chambers said: “The opening of the Donegal sections of the North-West Greenway represents an exciting development for the North-West Region. This cross-border Greenway project has received significant financial support via the INTERREG VA programme which has provided approximately €21.5m with the Department of Transport providing approximately €3m in 2024 to support this project.
"This project is an exemplar initiative of cross border collaboration with Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council working together to realise 46.5km of segregated cycle lanes.
"This project has resulted in two separate Greenway routes connecting Derry to County Donegal. These routes will encourage greater levels of travel via cycling and walking rather than private car use amongst leisure users, tourists, and commuters. In addition, this project will help to ensure coherent cycling infrastructure for individuals travelling between the two jurisdictions.
"The investment by the Department of Transport to date signals the Government’s commitment to providing high-quality cycle infrastructure that will generate many benefits for cyclists and communities across Ireland.”
Leas-Cathaoirleach for Donegal County Council Colr. Gerry McMonagle thanked SEUPB and the Department of Transport for the investment and paid tribute to the work undertaken.
“This is a proud day for the people of Donegal, I would like to praise the staff from Donegal County Council and the contractors who worked in partnership to swiftly deliver these new Greenways, the quality of the workmanship is evident as we stand here today and is a credit to all involved in the project.”
The Muff to Quigleys Point Greenway consists of 5km of new Greenway infrastructure between Muff and the townland of Three Trees near Quigleys Point and builds upon the 2.5km of Greenway already constructed in Muff as part of the North-West Greenway Network project.
The project provides onward connection into the centre of Derry City.
