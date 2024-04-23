Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The substantial walking and greenway route runs from Muff village to Three Trees in Quigley’s Point.

It will be officially opened by Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers on Friday morning.

Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan said the greenway is going to be a ‘great asset for the community’.

The Muff to Quigley's Point Greenway as it was under construction.

"It is going to provide a safe way of active travel for walkers and bikers and is absolutely tremendous. The quality of the workmanship has been amazing, as have Donegal County Council’s engineers and everyone who has had a hand in it. Despite having extremely bad weather the whole way through, it has ended up as a wonderful project and will now be officially opened on Friday morning.

"It is going to make a big change, particularly, for example, those young people training at the GAA club. Normally, they would be driven from Quigley’s Point up or Muff down, but now they can hop on a bike and be there in five or 10 minutes. I couldn’t praise it enough.

Two local schools, Scoil Naomh Brid in Muff and Scoil Naomh Fionan in Whitecastle, will also take part in the official opening

The Sinn Fein Councillor added: “The schools submitted projects to me last year, which I have brought to the council and now they’ll attend the ceremony on Friday, which is another but of good news.”

Councillor Terry Crossan.

The Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway is part of a wider plan to link it to Derry via Culmore Greenway.

The next part of the greenway on the Donegal side, from Three Trees to Carndonagh, is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

Public consultation events are taking place on Wednesday, April 24 in Carndonagh Public Services Centre from 2-8pm and on Thursday, April 25 in St Eugene’s Hall, Moville from 2-8pm.

After the conclusion of in-person consultation events, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, May 10 at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 9am – 4pm (Monday – Friday).