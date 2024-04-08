Muir aware of large number of dead frogs on popular beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was asked by the East Derry MLA Claire Sugden ‘what work his Department has been involved in to determine the cause of the large number of deceased frogs found recently on the beach in the East Strand and Whiterocks area of Portrush’.He replied: “My Department is aware of reports of dead frogs in Portrush area.”
However, Mr. Muir said DAERA has not been involved in any work to try to determine the cause of the incident.
He said this was the responsibility of the relevant local authority.
"Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has investigated this incident but has not sought any assistance from the Department,” said Mr. Muir in response to an Assembly Question.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.