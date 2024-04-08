Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was asked by the East Derry MLA Claire Sugden ‘what work his Department has been involved in to determine the cause of the large number of deceased frogs found recently on the beach in the East Strand and Whiterocks area of Portrush’.He replied: “My Department is aware of reports of dead frogs in Portrush area.”

However, Mr. Muir said DAERA has not been involved in any work to try to determine the cause of the incident.

He said this was the responsibility of the relevant local authority.