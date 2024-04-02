Muir says officials working on potential replacement of Muff Glen bridge

Environment minister Andrew Muir says Forest Service is working with Derry & Strabane Council and the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) on the potential replacement of the Muff Glen bridge.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
The bridge in Eglinton was destroyed in the catastrophic floods of August 2017 and there have been consistent calls for a replacement ever since.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has estimated it could cost up to £500,000 to replace at 2020 prices.

South Antrum MLA John Blair has now asked the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Mr. Muir, for an update on the replacement of the pedestrian footbridge.

Muff GlenMuff Glen
Mr. Muir replied: “My Department’s Forest Service is working with Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC) and the Department for Infrastructure to complete the assessment of the overall need for and benefits of a replacement footbridge, and to establish the necessary statutory requirements and cost estimates for a new bridge.”

