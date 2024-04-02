Muir says officials working on potential replacement of Muff Glen bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bridge in Eglinton was destroyed in the catastrophic floods of August 2017 and there have been consistent calls for a replacement ever since.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has estimated it could cost up to £500,000 to replace at 2020 prices.

South Antrum MLA John Blair has now asked the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Mr. Muir, for an update on the replacement of the pedestrian footbridge.

