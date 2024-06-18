Muir says tap water for 60% of Derry taken downstream of Mobuoy dump is rigorously tested for safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Environment minister Andrew Muir has said water taken from the River Faughan downstream of the Mobuoy dump to supply taps in homes across Derry is rigorously tested by NI Water and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

"The safety of drinking water is paramount,” Mr. Muir told MLAs on Monday.

“Safeguarding public health, ensuring safe drinking water and reducing the environmental impact of that crime are, as I said, paramount. My Department is committed, in partnership with Northern Ireland Water, to protecting the water quality of the River Faughan in order to safeguard drinking water in the north-west,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water taken from the Cloghole abstraction point downstream of the Mobuoy superdump supplies the drinking water for 60 per cent of Derry’s citizens.

Environment minister Andrew Muir has said water taken from the River Faughan downstream of the Mobuoy dump to supply taps in homes across Derry is rigorously tested by NI Water and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

Mr. Muir said water quality is tested on a daily basis at all stages of its progress from the Faughan to the Carmony water works to ensure it is safe for people to drink.

"My officials have put in place a comprehensive environmental monitoring programme at the Mobuoy site. It includes site and riverbank inspections and detailed monitoring using international quality standards for on-site groundwater and surface water, together with daily laboratory testing of water quality at the Northern Ireland Water drinking water extraction point.