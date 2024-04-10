Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Muir told Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was continuing to monitor the site.

“Safeguarding public health, protecting the water quality of the river Faughan and working in partnership with NI Water to safeguard drinking water in the north-west are of utmost importance.

"I intend to issue a draft Optimum Remediation Strategy, developed by my department’s appointed Integrated Consultancy Team (ICT), for public

Flooding at the Mobuoy site on the banks of the Faughan.

consultation within the next 2 months,” he stated.

The minister said the strategy would be based on the best balance of environmental, social, and economic factors.

"The public consultation will give all interested parties the opportunity to comment on the draft Optimum Remediation Strategy. There is no agreed preferred option, and there will not be, until consultation has been completed.