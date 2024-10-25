Nerve Centre converting Magazine Studios to 22 rooms of accommodation in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magazine Studios is being repurposed as accommodation.

The Nerve Centre has issued a notice to contractors inviting applications for the work.

“Magazine Studios is owned by the Nerve Centre, 7-8 Magazine Street, Derry and is being converted to provide 22 rooms of accommodation

"Works will include M&E to upgrade to gas heating including boiler installation, replacement of radiators and associated pipework, hot water and ventilation systems, electrical, general building works, replacement PVC windows and lift replacement.

Magazine Studios

"The estimated cost of the project is £550,000.00 excluding VAT for these works,” the notice states.

Following applications a short list of contractors will be compiled and invited to submit tenders for the works.

"Contractors may tender for all works or selected works. The works will be for immediate start.

“Further details are included in the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire Package (PQQ) which will be issued on receipt of a formal request by e-mail to [email protected] quoting ‘Magazine Studios PQQ request’,” the notice adds.

The deadline is 4pm on November 1.