Networking event for tourism businesses and social enterprises to be held in Greencastle

Tourism in Partnership is the latest event organised by Inishowen Development Partnership to help support local businesses focus on the importance of collaboration, becoming digital ready in the fast-changing world and how businesses can Work Better and Smarter Together.

The free event will take place in Greencastle Community Centre on Friday, September 15 at 10am.

Keynote speakers include Joan Crawford of Fáilte Ireland and John Logue CEO of SERIreland [Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland].

It will also hear from digital marketing expert Grace Sheilds, of Social Scene PR on the importance of Marketing and Digital Collaboration in the tourism sector, as well as a local perspective from John Kelly, the manager of Go Visit Inishowen.

Speaking ahead of the event, Joan Crawford, Manager Wild Atlantic Way at Fáilte Ireland, urged local businesses to come along.

“The Inishowen Tourism In Partnership Event will provide the local tourism industry with updates on Failte Ireland’s plans and it will also be a great opportunity to share information and encourage referrals amongst tourism businesses, which will help increase dwell time in the area,” explained Joan.

“I believe that collaboration is critical the success and growth of tourism and the related sectors including the craft and cultural sectors for which Inishowen is so renowned but yet have lots more which can be achieved.

John Logue CEO of SERIreland [Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland].

“Failte Ireland are delighted to be part of the initiative and we look forward to the event and to working with IDP and the other key partners to realise our shared vision for tourism development.’

As part of the tourism event, Tanya Lawlor of Method Consultants will also launch the latest Social Enterprise Strategy for Inishowen after they were commissioned by IDP, through consultation with members of Inishowen’s Social Enterprise Network [ISEN] to develop a plan for the next five years.

Denise McCool, team lead with IDP, said Social Enterprises are encouraged to come along with the event to hear the strategy but also to engage with other SMEs in the room and see how local businesses and SEs can work together.

She said they are delighted to have John Logue, the CEO of SERIreland coming to the event to engage with our SE network.

Mr. Logue described the Inishowen social Enterprise Network as a ‘national leader’.

“The SE network in Inishowen is a national leader in in terms of creating a vibrant regional ecosystem for social enterprise,” explained John.

“This is due, in large part, to their ability to bring multiple stakeholders to the table in support of social entrepreneurship: social entrepreneurs, commercial businesses, capacity-builders and funders. I’m looking forward to sharing a national perspective on social enterprise at this conference.”

Also, as part of the event, IDP will be launching two new online platforms, BLUE C and Digitour as part of Erasmus Plus EU projects.

Sinead McDaid IDP Team Lead on Enterprise and Training says these websites are targeted for SMEs operating within the Tourism and Blue Economy sectors, and the aim is that these training platforms will highlight the value of digital readiness and online visibility to help your business grow the blue economy.

“We are hoping that some of the stakeholders at next Friday’s event will provide essential feedback on the pilot platforms to allow us to make improvements and see how they can best serve businesses operating in these industries,” explained Sinead.