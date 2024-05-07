New application submitted in relation to Society Street car park public realm revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Communities has submitted proposals to amend plans for the Society Street car park after business groups and residents called for parking spaces to be maintained in the area.

A design and access statement completed by The Paul Hogarth Company on behalf of the applicant explains: “Through the design development stage of the aforementioned application a decision was made to amend the approved design for the Palace Street and Society Street Car Park, a small car park opposite St. Augustine’s Church and adjacent to the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The original scheme saw the removal of the car park and the introduction of a pocket park and events area, however through consultation with local business groups and residents a preference was noted for maintaining the car park.”

The Society Street car park

As a result of the residents’ and business’ views DfC is seeking ‘separate but linked planning approval for design changes to this space, to maintain the majority of the parking spaces with minor amendments to the public realm to enhance the pedestrian experience and improve biodiversity’.

"At present there are 21 parking spaces available, including one disabled bay. By reducing this number to 20 and positioning 2no bays parallel to Palace Street, a significant space can be ‘won over’ for both pedestrians and planting, increasing the vegetation and canopy cover, complementing the three existing trees which will be maintained and protected,” the design and access statement states.

The applicant says the public realm scheme will significantly enhance the historic site adjacent to the Derry Walls, Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall and St. Augustine’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The surfacing will largely be finished with high quality stone paving, appropriate for the historic character. This includes Caithness flags to the footpath, granite kerbing and granite setts to the road carriageway and parallel parking spaces. It is proposed that the main 19 space car park will be finished with a tarmac surface,” the report says.

A bird's eye view of the site contained in a design and access statement prepared by The Paul Hogarth Company on behalf of the Department for Communities.

The Paul Hogarth Company report notes that the original approved scheme included the introduction of artistic bollards to the corner where Palace Street meets Society Street and it is intended that these will be retained within this proposed scheme.

"This creative intervention, while functional, will also increases the sense of identity and character to the space,” the design and access statement notes.

Under the proposals the existing public space will be increased is size, while additional planting will be introduced and there will be opportunities for seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cross section of the proposals contained in a design and access statement submitted by The Paul Hogarth Company on behalf of the Department for Communities.

"The existing trees will be retained. The design offers flexibility to accommodate events such as market stalls to coffee kiosks on the paved area.”

Increasing biodiversity in the city centre is a key objective of the plans.