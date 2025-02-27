New charter launched as 3 million zero emission Derry bus journeys hailed
Translink has announced the launch of the new charter for Derry entitled ‘Better on Board’, stating that this an important step forward in the journey towards a cleaner, greener and better connected region.
The initiative brings together local leaders, businesses and organisations and encourages greater public transport use as part of a collective effort to reduce emissions, ease congestion and enhance air quality in the city – with Derry already seen as a leading example for sustainable travel in Northern Ireland.
Since launching in September 2023, Translink's zero emission Foyle Metro service has facilitated over three million passenger journeys, covering more than 1.3 million emissions-free miles – the equivalent of over 50 trips around the world.
The service has also saved over 2,000 tonnes of CO2.
Backed by stakeholders representing various sectors and industries, the Better on Board Charter is a collaborative response to drive forward modal shift to public transport. In conjunction with the Belfast edition of the Charter, the initiative has launched with more than 20 initial partners who collectively represent more than 100,000 people across Northern Ireland – and around 25,000 in Derry alone.
Initial partners who have signed up to support the Better on Board Charter in the Northwest include: Alchemy, Allstate, City Centre Initiative, City Hotel, Consumer Council NI, Derry Chamber of Commerce, FinTrU, Northern Ireland Chamber, North West Regional College, Sustrans, Ulster University, Visit Derry, and the Western Health & Social Care Trust.
Speaking in the North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub, Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “Launching the Better on Board Charter in Derry~Londonderry is an important step forward as we continue our efforts to drive modal shift towards sustainable travel. The city has already demonstrated climate action leadership, with the operation of the fully zero emission Foyle Metro fleet, and we are pleased to build on this momentum.
“We’re also delighted to announce this initiative with the backing of several key partners, and we warmly invite more businesses and organisations to join us on this vital journey. By working together, we can make a real difference in reducing our emissions, enhancing air quality, and championing healthier and more active travel choices across the city.”
Translink said it is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operating a zero emission fleet right across Northern Ireland by 2040.
Speaking about the new initiative, Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: "North West Regional College is proud to support Translink's Better on Board Charter as part of our ongoing commitment to a sustainable and healthier environment for our students, staff, and college community. With campuses spanning the North West with vibrant student populations, we recognise the role that cleaner, greener travel plays in reducing carbon emissions. By supporting this Charter, we want to inspire the next environmentally conscious generation."
UU Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Ulster University is deeply committed to sustainability and to making a positive environmental impact across all of our campuses, and so we welcome the opportunity to join Translink’s ‘Better on Board’ charter. Embracing public transport is a key step in reducing road congestion, improving air quality, and making Derry~Londonderry a greener city. By encouraging our staff and students to choose low-emission, sustainable travel options, we are advancing our mission to lead by example and deliver sustainable futures for all."
Conor Friel, General Manager, City Hotel Derry: "With thousands of visitors each year and a large staff body, we understand the significance of environmentally-friendly choices for the well-being of our city. As highlighted by our Responsible Visitor Charter and Environmental Commitments, we actively promote sustainable practices, including giving the car a rest in favour of public transport and other greener travel options."
Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager, City Centre Initiative: “To have Derry~Londonderry as one of the first cities to operate a fully emissions-free urban bus service is something special. We strive to keep working towards maintaining a clean, safe and vibrant environment within our city centre. Translink’s city centre bus services provide direct drop off to the city centre with less traffic emissions and eases parking pressures throughout the city centre, which improves accessibility also.”
Anna Doherty, Chief Executive at Derry’s Chamber said: “Our Vision is for the North West to be globally renowned for its quality of life and economic vibrancy, and with Derry~Londonderry now operating a fully emissions-free urban bus service, we are committed to promoting the benefits of sustainable travel practices to our members.”
Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive at Visit Derry: “Our organisation’s main aim is to promote the city and district as a world-class visitor destination, and consequently, any initiative that can help enhance air quality and reduce road congestion is to be welcomed for the benefit of both locals and visitors to the region."
Katrien Roppe, FinTrU Chief of Staff: “FinTrU has always had a deep commitment to helping create a sustainable future, and we are delighted to welcome Translink’s Better On Board charter. As a company with a large workforce in both Belfast and Derry-Londonderry, we will continue to encourage our employees to avail of public transport as we work as part of a collective in the area to help shape a greener environment.”
Stephen McKeown, Vice President | Managing Director, Allstate NI: "At Allstate, we believe in a future where sustainable travel is accessible for everyone. Together, we can create a greener, more connected city for generations to come."
Teresa Molloy, Director of Planning, Performance and Corporate Services, Western Health and Social Care Trust: "The Western Health and Social Care Trust is committed to sustainable travel and with over 12,000 staff we can have a real impact if we make choices which reduce our carbon footprint.”
