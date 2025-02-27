New charter launched as 3 million zero emission Derry bus journeys hailed

A new public transport charter for Derry has been launched as it emerged there has been over three million journeys on the city’s zero emission Foyle Metro service in the past 18 months.

Translink has announced the launch of the new charter for Derry entitled ‘Better on Board’, stating that this an important step forward in the journey towards a cleaner, greener and better connected region.

The initiative brings together local leaders, businesses and organisations and encourages greater public transport use as part of a collective effort to reduce emissions, ease congestion and enhance air quality in the city – with Derry already seen as a leading example for sustainable travel in Northern Ireland.

Since launching in September 2023, Translink's zero emission Foyle Metro service has facilitated over three million passenger journeys, covering more than 1.3 million emissions-free miles – the equivalent of over 50 trips around the world.

The service has also saved over 2,000 tonnes of CO2.

Backed by stakeholders representing various sectors and industries, the Better on Board Charter is a collaborative response to drive forward modal shift to public transport. In conjunction with the Belfast edition of the Charter, the initiative has launched with more than 20 initial partners who collectively represent more than 100,000 people across Northern Ireland – and around 25,000 in Derry alone.

Initial partners who have signed up to support the Better on Board Charter in the Northwest include: Alchemy, Allstate, City Centre Initiative, City Hotel, Consumer Council NI, Derry Chamber of Commerce, FinTrU, Northern Ireland Chamber, North West Regional College, Sustrans, Ulster University, Visit Derry, and the Western Health & Social Care Trust.

Speaking in the North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub, Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “Launching the Better on Board Charter in Derry~Londonderry is an important step forward as we continue our efforts to drive modal shift towards sustainable travel. The city has already demonstrated climate action leadership, with the operation of the fully zero emission Foyle Metro fleet, and we are pleased to build on this momentum.

Supporters of Tranlink's newly launched Better on Board Charter gathered at the North West Transport Hub, Derry~Londonderry. Pictured L-R: Ian Campbell, Translink, Anne Doherty, Ulster University, Anna Doherty, Derry Chamber, Louise Connor, Western Trust, Michele Murphy, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Francine Moran, North West Regional College, Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry, Karen Smyth, Consumer Council NI, Mark Montgomery, Translink, Rebekah McGilloway, FinTrU, Conor McCormick, Alchemy, Caroline Coyle, NI Chamber, Alan Young, Translink.

“We’re also delighted to announce this initiative with the backing of several key partners, and we warmly invite more businesses and organisations to join us on this vital journey. By working together, we can make a real difference in reducing our emissions, enhancing air quality, and championing healthier and more active travel choices across the city.”

Translink said it is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operating a zero emission fleet right across Northern Ireland by 2040.

Speaking about the new initiative, Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: "North West Regional College is proud to support Translink's Better on Board Charter as part of our ongoing commitment to a sustainable and healthier environment for our students, staff, and college community. With campuses spanning the North West with vibrant student populations, we recognise the role that cleaner, greener travel plays in reducing carbon emissions. By supporting this Charter, we want to inspire the next environmentally conscious generation."

UU Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Ulster University is deeply committed to sustainability and to making a positive environmental impact across all of our campuses, and so we welcome the opportunity to join Translink’s ‘Better on Board’ charter. Embracing public transport is a key step in reducing road congestion, improving air quality, and making Derry~Londonderry a greener city. By encouraging our staff and students to choose low-emission, sustainable travel options, we are advancing our mission to lead by example and deliver sustainable futures for all."

Conor Friel, General Manager, City Hotel Derry: "With thousands of visitors each year and a large staff body, we understand the significance of environmentally-friendly choices for the well-being of our city. As highlighted by our Responsible Visitor Charter and Environmental Commitments, we actively promote sustainable practices, including giving the car a rest in favour of public transport and other greener travel options."

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager, City Centre Initiative: “To have Derry~Londonderry as one of the first cities to operate a fully emissions-free urban bus service is something special. We strive to keep working towards maintaining a clean, safe and vibrant environment within our city centre. Translink’s city centre bus services provide direct drop off to the city centre with less traffic emissions and eases parking pressures throughout the city centre, which improves accessibility also.”

Anna Doherty, Chief Executive at Derry’s Chamber said: “Our Vision is for the North West to be globally renowned for its quality of life and economic vibrancy, and with Derry~Londonderry now operating a fully emissions-free urban bus service, we are committed to promoting the benefits of sustainable travel practices to our members.”

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive at Visit Derry: “Our organisation’s main aim is to promote the city and district as a world-class visitor destination, and consequently, any initiative that can help enhance air quality and reduce road congestion is to be welcomed for the benefit of both locals and visitors to the region."

Katrien Roppe, FinTrU Chief of Staff: “FinTrU has always had a deep commitment to helping create a sustainable future, and we are delighted to welcome Translink’s Better On Board charter. As a company with a large workforce in both Belfast and Derry-Londonderry, we will continue to encourage our employees to avail of public transport as we work as part of a collective in the area to help shape a greener environment.”

Stephen McKeown, Vice President | Managing Director, Allstate NI: "At Allstate, we believe in a future where sustainable travel is accessible for everyone. Together, we can create a greener, more connected city for generations to come."

Teresa Molloy, Director of Planning, Performance and Corporate Services, Western Health and Social Care Trust: "The Western Health and Social Care Trust is committed to sustainable travel and with over 12,000 staff we can have a real impact if we make choices which reduce our carbon footprint.”

"We are delighted to support Translink’s 'Better on Board' Charter with its aim to reduce traffic and congestion on our roads and take the available opportunities provided by public transport. This can mean fewer road traffic collisions, reduced emissions, and healthier lifestyles for those using public transport. Public transport isn’t always available to all our staff, but we want to encourage staff to consider using public transport where they can, particularly to our busier sites, as a convenient and green alternative."

Noyona Chundur, CEO of Consumer Council NI meanwhile said: “The Consumer Council are pleased to support Translink’s “Better on Board Charter”. Public transport provides great opportunities for passengers to connect with the integration of rail, bus and active travel across the North West. By addressing consumers’ desire for choice, convenience and greater accessibility it will also help many people reduce the environmental impact of their travel. We look forward to continuing our work with Translink on current and future public transport initiatives for travel across Northern Ireland.”

Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive, NI Chamber: “Businesses across Northern Ireland have an important role to play in driving modal shift by encouraging employees to increase their use of public transport. That, coupled with continued investment in public transport infrastructure, will be key to helping Northern Ireland achieve its net zero ambitions and enabling colleagues in all sectors of our economy to realise the health and wellbeing benefits of more sustainable and active travel. At NI Chamber, we are pleased to support Translink’s Better on Board Charter and the roll-out of its strategic aims.”

Claire Pollock, Head of Sustrans in Northern Ireland: “As the charity which helps people to walk, wheel and cycle more for their everyday journeys, Sustrans supports the Better on Board Charter. Public transport is vital for enabling people to access work, education, everyday amenities, and friends. This is especially true for the many people who do not have access to a car. Growth in public transport is critical for achieving net-zero and growing the economy. Active travel and public transport go hand in hand – almost all public transport journeys include a walk, wheel or cycle to or from the stop or station. This means better public transport will encourage more active travel, and vice versa. Combining public transport with active travel creates healthier places and happier lives for everyone.”

To find out more visit translink.co.uk/betteronboard