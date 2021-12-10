New Derry community centre for Galliagh to open in New Year

Three other planned community centres in the cityside for Ballymagroarty & Hazelbank, Culmore and Glenview meanwhile have now progressed to the design stage.

Work has been ongoing at the 860 sq. ft. Galliagh community centre on Fairview Road throughout this year, with the building phase largely completed and internal works nearing completion. It is expected the hand over could take place as early as January 2022, although no official date has been arranged.

The centre at Knockalla Park is being funded by the Department for Communities, the Council and partners and will house a number of established local arts and community groups in state of the art new facilities.

The new Galliagh Community Centre is nearing completion.

Planned occupants, as outlined in Council documents ahead of the project getting started, include Galliagh Women’s Group, On Street Community Youth, Galliagh Community Group, Teach Na Failte and CRJ.

Initial plans also included a multi-purpose area, a social/café area, a computer suite and therapy room.

The centre is located near St Joseph’s Chapel and behind the Spar shop, and is the first purpose-built major facility of its kind at this location in the heart of Galliagh, which is one of Derry’s largest estates.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “The Community Centre in Galliagh is due for handover in the New Year, and there are three community centres currently at the design stage as follows: Culmore CC, BHCP CC, Glenview CC.”