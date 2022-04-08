New Derry community centre opening delayed by ‘energy system’ issues

There has been much concern after the opening - originally scheduled for last year- was delayed to the start of the year and then delayed again despite construction work having finished some time ago.

The new centre at Fairview Road will house a number of local organisations and offer a range of services to the local community in Galliagh.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that ‘some issues have arisen in relation to the installation of an energy efficient system at the centre’.

“System installers are to meet with Council’s compliance team to discuss the system in more detail this week. It’s hoped that a resolution can be found and that plans for the official opening can progress in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson added. ​​

A spokesperson for the Council told the ‘Journal’ at the time: “Whilst a formal opening date has not been agreed this will be confirmed in partnership with local community groups shortly and their plans to deliver a range of community-based activities from the centre are well advanced.

“The 860 sq ft facility will provide a new state of the art single story building with dedicated office space and multipurpose rooms. Planned occupants include Galliagh Women’s Group, Off the Streets, Galliagh Community Group, Teach Na Failte and CRJ.