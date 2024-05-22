New Derry play park: Hazelbank redesign plans to be unveiled at 2 sites next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting residents to a public information session on the proposed designs for Hazelbank Play Park.

The event will take place on Wednesday June 19, 2024 and is open to residents, community groups and stakeholders with an interest in replacing the play park in Hazelbank.

Plans will be on display at Ballymagroarty Community Centre from 10 am until 1 pm and in St Eithne's Primary School from 6pm until 8pm and Council officers will be in attendace to explain the designs.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, encouraged people to attend the meeting so the project and design can be tailored to meet their needs.

The play park site on Ringfort Road. (Google Earth)

“This is a key element of the design phase of the new Hazelbank Play Park project and an opportunity to speak directly with the design team,” she said.

"Outdoor play provision for children is a key priority in our Strategic Growth Plan and we have invested significantly in parks projects throughout the City and District through Council’s Play Plan.

"We believe the provision of outdoor play facilities is critically important to the lives of children and young people contributing to the development of essential skills that support social, intellectual, physical, and emotional well-being."

“It also provides a means of connecting with the wider community as well as plenty of opportunities for fun and enjoyment.”

Lisa Moore-Maguire from the Outer West Partnership added: “This project is part of a wider redevelopment proposal for the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank areas and one of a number of projects that is included in the overall Strategic Action Plan 2024-2029 for the Outer West Foyleside area.

“As Strategy Manager, I will be working with the local community, elected representatives and relevant statutory organisations on progressing this project, as well as other physical infrastructure priorities for the area."

“I would welcome resident engagement in this project and others going forward".

Emer McDaid, Manager of Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, stated that she would welcome the prospective redevelopment of the playpark area that will increase inclusivity, integration, and community cohesion within the area.

“Through our current interventions and capacity building initiatives, this redevelopment would complement our role in improving accessibility for children and young people and ensuring a concept for lifetime neighbourhoods with doorstep and local playable spaces.

“It will help to alleviate the potential for anti-social behaviour which could emanate due to the current condition of the site.”

“The redevelopment of the playpark will increase confidence in the area, reduce isolation and increase the overall wellbeing of all residents and will be wholly welcomed by the entire community.”