New Derry Shipquay Gate archway footpath widening scheme works to start next week

A footway widening scheme at the Shipquay Gate archway is set to commence next week.

The Department for Infrastructure said it is undertaking the work because at present pedestrians must walk on the road to access Shipquay Street from the Guildhall area, with some temporary traffic disruption.

Once completed the works, which will start next Tuesday, will result in a new priority traffic system being introduced at the bottom of Shipquay Street.

This priority traffic control system, the department has said, will be similar to that in place at Bishop Street and will allow the footway to be widened under the arch "creating more space and greater ease of movement for pedestrians using this busy street”.

Shipquay Street deserted earlier this week. DER1720GS - 025

Materials selected for the widened footway at Shipquay Gate will be consistent with the existing surfaces in the City Centre.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a single lane closure to traffic travelling into the City Centre from Foyle Street from Tuesday January 23 to Friday February 8.

"Traffic will however be able to travel from The Diamond down Shipquay Street and through Shipquay Gate under a temporary traffic control arrangement.

“During the period of the lane closure a signed diversion will be in place as follows: Shipquay Street – A2 Foyle Embankment – John Street – Carlisle Road - Ferryquay Street.

Shipquay Street Christmas lights. DER2049GS - 020

“The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

“Completion of the work by 8 February is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change,” the spokesperson added.