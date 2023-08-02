New lighting to be installed in Drumahoe District Park
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to install lighting at Drumahoe District Park.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Aug 2023
The local authority has applied for permission to erect 41 five metre high lighting columns along the greenways and paths in the popular park that is located on the site of former Faughan Valley High School playing pitches.
The illumination of the popular green space at Drumahoe will be welcome news for users who wish to use the public amenity during the autumn and winter months.