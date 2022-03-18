New lights for Peace Bridge but Mallon rules out aesthetic cleaning regime

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy asked the minister what is being done to fix the lights and to ensure the bridge is maintained.

She replied: “My Department is responsible for the functional street lighting on the Peace Bridge and any outages of the functional street lights on the Peace Bridge can be reported on our online system at www.nidirect.gov.uk or by calling our reporting centre on 0300 200 7899. Faults are generally repaired within seven days. Floodlighting of the bridge is the responsibility of Derry City & Strabane District Council. I am also pleased to report that my Department is planning to have all the functional street lights on the Peace Bridge upgraded with newer energy efficient LED units within the coming financial year which hopefully should reduce the need for regular street lighting maintenance on this structure.”

However, she ruled out a cleaning programme for cosmetic purposes.

The Peace Bridge in Derry.