New lights for Peace Bridge but Mallon rules out aesthetic cleaning regime
The Peace Bridge is to get new energy efficient lights but the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says there are no plans for an aesthetic cleaning programme.
Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy asked the minister what is being done to fix the lights and to ensure the bridge is maintained.
She replied: “My Department is responsible for the functional street lighting on the Peace Bridge and any outages of the functional street lights on the Peace Bridge can be reported on our online system at www.nidirect.gov.uk or by calling our reporting centre on 0300 200 7899. Faults are generally repaired within seven days. Floodlighting of the bridge is the responsibility of Derry City & Strabane District Council. I am also pleased to report that my Department is planning to have all the functional street lights on the Peace Bridge upgraded with newer energy efficient LED units within the coming financial year which hopefully should reduce the need for regular street lighting maintenance on this structure.”
However, she ruled out a cleaning programme for cosmetic purposes.
“My Department is also responsible for the structural integrity and public safety on the Peace Bridge to ensure it is safe for public use. This maintenance responsibility does not extend to cleaning bridges solely for aesthetic reasons as this does not affect their structural integrity. However my Department and DC&SDC both recognise the significance of the Peace Bridge to the city’s infrastructure and are committed to a joint approach to ensure this iconic structure is maintained to a high standard for the benefit of the public and visitors.”