New N56 Dungloe to Glenties road officially opened
The project represents an investment in excess of €100M in improving approximately 26km of the N56 and also provided an independent 2m wide shared footway and cycle track.
The project resulted in significant improvements to what was a poor-quality existing network in a region where the topographical, geological and environmental constraints were very challenging.
The project was delivered in five phases over 10 years and involved various design engineering consultants, site supervisory teams and construction contracts.
Throughout that time the Donegal NRO and TII regional teams successfully coordinated and managed the planning, design and delivery of each phase.
This project has confined to folklore notorious sections of this section of the N56 such as the Gweebarra and Meenacarn bends.
The improved national road and separate active traffic facilities are vital interurban links on Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.
Minister Chambers congratulated all those involved for their professionalism and resilience in delivering this entire project.
He said that this investment of over €100m in beautiful west Donegal showed the commitment of the government to rural Ireland and to investment in road safety.
The project delivers on infrastructure objectives within the NDP and it also delivers on core policies within the National Planning Framework (Project Ireland 2040 particularly in respect to aiding rural growth and regional connectivity.
