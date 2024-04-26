Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project represents an investment in excess of €100M in improving approximately 26km of the N56 and also provided an independent 2m wide shared footway and cycle track.

The project resulted in significant improvements to what was a poor-quality existing network in a region where the topographical, geological and environmental constraints were very challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project was delivered in five phases over 10 years and involved various design engineering consultants, site supervisory teams and construction contracts.

Official Opening of N56 An Clochán Liath to Glenties Road Projectby Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at theDepartment of Environment, Climate and Communications. Photo Clive Wasson

Throughout that time the Donegal NRO and TII regional teams successfully coordinated and managed the planning, design and delivery of each phase.

This project has confined to folklore notorious sections of this section of the N56 such as the Gweebarra and Meenacarn bends.

The improved national road and separate active traffic facilities are vital interurban links on Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Chambers congratulated all those involved for their professionalism and resilience in delivering this entire project.

Official Opening of N56 An Clochán Liath to Glenties Road Projectby Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at theDepartment of Environment, Climate and Communications. Photo Clive Wasson

He said that this investment of over €100m in beautiful west Donegal showed the commitment of the government to rural Ireland and to investment in road safety.

The project delivers on infrastructure objectives within the NDP and it also delivers on core policies within the National Planning Framework (Project Ireland 2040 particularly in respect to aiding rural growth and regional connectivity.

He applauded the full length active travel facility as valuable not only in connecting rural communities but playing a part in modal shift and decarbonisation.