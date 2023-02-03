New signage in Derry estate will help with driver confusion - MLA
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has welcomed the introduction of directional signage at Woodside Heights, following reports of motorist confusion in the area.
Reports of a lack of directional signage causing emergency services and delivery drivers delays are what led Ms McLaughlin’s appeal to the Derry City and Strabane Council.
Ms.McLaughlin expressed delight at the success of her appeals and the fulfilment of community requests,
“I am very pleased to see that this directional signage has been installed at Woodside Heights. Residents had raised with me the confusion that the lack of directional signage was causing motorists, including emergency services and delivery drivers. My office swiftly raised this issue with Council and I am glad that the signage has now been installed.
“I was pleased to recently hear from residents that the signage has noticeably improved traffic flow and would encourage any residents who feel we can help in their area, to get in touch with my office.” she added