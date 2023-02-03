Reports of a lack of directional signage causing emergency services and delivery drivers delays are what led Ms McLaughlin’s appeal to the Derry City and Strabane Council.

Ms.McLaughlin expressed delight at the success of her appeals and the fulfilment of community requests,

“I am very pleased to see that this directional signage has been installed at Woodside Heights. Residents had raised with me the confusion that the lack of directional signage was causing motorists, including emergency services and delivery drivers. My office swiftly raised this issue with Council and I am glad that the signage has now been installed.

Sinéad McLaughlin MLA at Woodside Heights.