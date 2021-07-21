New social housing complex in Creggan area of Derry nearing completion
A new social housing development in the heart of Creggan is nearing completion.
The six colourful three-storey townhouses are located on Cerntral Drive between the Creggan shops and Bishop’s of Creggan.
The plans for the development were approved back in 2018, and since then the name of the new social housing complex has been confirmed as Arran Court.
This is in keeping with the tradition of streets right across Creggan being named after townlands and landmarks across Donegal, such as Malin Gardens, Fanad Drive, Rinmore Drive, Rathlin Drive, Dunaff Gardens, Dunree Gardens, Melmore, Culdaff Gardens.
The site was formerly occupied by a few portacabins used for a few commercial uses and is close to Rinmore Drive.
In the original planning approval recommendation it states: “The site is on Central Drive within the wider Creggan Estate. The proposed site is a car park area adjacent to a public house. The site is currently occupied by a few portacabins used for a few commercial uses. The eastern and western boundaries are undefined. The southern boundary of the site is defined by the boundary wall of the public house. There are residential properties to the west of the site, there are community and recreational facilities across the road to the west of the site. The north of the site consists of a row of single storey commercial properties.”