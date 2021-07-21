New social housing complex in Creggan area of Derry nearing completion

Newly built social housing, Central Drive, Creggan. DER2126GS - 052

The six colourful three-storey townhouses are located on Cerntral Drive between the Creggan shops and Bishop’s of Creggan.

The plans for the development were approved back in 2018, and since then the name of the new social housing complex has been confirmed as Arran Court.

This is in keeping with the tradition of streets right across Creggan being named after townlands and landmarks across Donegal, such as Malin Gardens, Fanad Drive, Rinmore Drive, Rathlin Drive, Dunaff Gardens, Dunree Gardens, Melmore, Culdaff Gardens.

The site was formerly occupied by a few portacabins used for a few commercial uses and is close to Rinmore Drive.