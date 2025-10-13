New state-of-the art Ulster University Air Dome in Derry takes another step forward

Derry City & Strabane District Council have now received a formal application for the development on the Northland Road.

A design and access statement submitted by Gravity Architects on behalf of the university says the new sports facility will bring ‘major benefits to the local community by transforming...underutilised playing fields into a modern and active space’.

As well as the Air Dome and playing pitches the development will include changing facilities, a café, workshop, reception and offices within a new pavilion.

"The proposed development has been designed to meet the needs of the local area by providing an attractive space for everyone to enjoy.

“Importantly, the proposed development works in harmony with the natural aspects of the existing woodland boundary whilst also improving biodiversity,” the design and access statement advises.

A new proposed piazza and events space on the old Foyle College playing fields between St. Mary’s College and Springham Park will allow for a ‘full program of events such as summer festivals, concerts, community fun days, markets and fairs’.

Environmental interventions including ‘rain gardens’ are proposed to manage rain water runoff and encourage biodiversity.

“The proposed rain gardens will include planting that will help to enhance its setting and create a wildlife area as well as providing some flood alleviation.

"The proposed development will also enhance the visual and environmental quality of the application site which in turn will benefit the appearance of the area,” the design and access statement explains.

The exciting development has been enabled by a €10.86m funding allocation from the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) PEACEPLUS programme.

On top of this UU are providing match-funded to build the new 15,000m² indoor sports and leisure arena, which the university describes as the first-of-its-scale in the North.

The facility will be suitable for soccer, Gaelic games and rugby as well as other sports, community and musical events.

With an external perimeter and recreational trail, the dome will be connected to the UU Derry campus and carparking facilities at Magee College becoming a hub for community events in the city, the university states.

