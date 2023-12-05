News you can trust since 1772

New tanks at Culmore sewage works will ensure capacity to 2044

NI Water is increasing capacity at its Culmore Wastewater Treatment Works to be able to meet future flows until 2044.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
The company has submitted an application for new settlement tanks at the works off the Coney Road.

The development involves the construction of two final settlement tanks.

A planning statement, completed by Arup and submitted with the application, says the development will ensure a reduction in pollution incidents to receiving water bodies; increased treatment works capacity; compliance with Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) requirements; and sustainable economic development.