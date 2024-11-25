New temporary 40 miles per hour limit on section of A2 Clooney Road for two months
The limit applies on the A2 Clooney Road from a point 500 metres west of its junction with C519 Carnamuff Road to its junction with U220 Vale Road and will be in place until January 31, 2025.
The Department of Infrastructure, in a public notice, said ‘traffic should be restricted or prohibited because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near A2 Clooney Road’.
"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” the public notice stated.
Resurfacing works and the development of a new greenway for pedestrians and cyclists on the roadway continues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.