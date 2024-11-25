New temporary 40 miles per hour limit on section of A2 Clooney Road for two months

A new temporary 40 miles per hour speed limit on a section of the main Derry to Limavady road took effect on Monday and will be in place for over two months.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limit applies on the A2 Clooney Road from a point 500 metres west of its junction with C519 Carnamuff Road to its junction with U220 Vale Road and will be in place until January 31, 2025.

The Department of Infrastructure, in a public notice, said ‘traffic should be restricted or prohibited because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near A2 Clooney Road’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” the public notice stated.

Resurfacing works and the development of a new greenway for pedestrians and cyclists on the roadway continues.