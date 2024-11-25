New temporary 40 miles per hour limit on section of A2 Clooney Road for two months

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:40 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new temporary 40 miles per hour speed limit on a section of the main Derry to Limavady road took effect on Monday and will be in place for over two months.

The limit applies on the A2 Clooney Road from a point 500 metres west of its junction with C519 Carnamuff Road to its junction with U220 Vale Road and will be in place until January 31, 2025.

The Department of Infrastructure, in a public notice, said ‘traffic should be restricted or prohibited because works are being or are proposed to be executed on or near A2 Clooney Road’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” the public notice stated.

Resurfacing works and the development of a new greenway for pedestrians and cyclists on the roadway continues.

Related topics:DerryLimavady

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice