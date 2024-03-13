Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"Officials in my Department are working closely with councils, including Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to better understand their 5-year greenway programme, and to develop an appropriate grant and support framework for the effective delivery of such programmes.

“The route between Newbuildings and Bready is being considered as part of this process, and officials will continue to collaborate with councils on the development of greenways and active travel routes,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was asked about the potential for opening up a greenway on the banks of the Foyle by DUP MLA Gary Middleton.