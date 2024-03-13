Newbuildings to Bready walkway and cyclepath being considered by DfI
"Officials in my Department are working closely with councils, including Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to better understand their 5-year greenway programme, and to develop an appropriate grant and support framework for the effective delivery of such programmes.
“The route between Newbuildings and Bready is being considered as part of this process, and officials will continue to collaborate with councils on the development of greenways and active travel routes,” he said.
He was asked about the potential for opening up a greenway on the banks of the Foyle by DUP MLA Gary Middleton.
Mr. Middleon submitted an Assembly Question to ask whether any discussions have taken place between DfI and DC&SDC to progress a walkway and cycle path between Newbuildings and Bready.